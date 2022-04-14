Gerald W. “Jerry” Gagnon, 86 passed away on April 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Wilmington, Del., to the late, Walter H. Gagnon and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Gagnon.
The Gagnon family lived on North Jackson Street in Wilmington, not far from the parish church, St. Paul’s. All the Gagnon children were baptized and attended school at St. Paul’s, as did many of their cousins. Gagnon had very fond memories of the years he spent growing up in the 1940s and 1950s. He recounted very happy memories of playing with his siblings and cousins on Jackson Street.
In the 1980s, Gagnon moved to New York and met the love of his life, Marilyn Stewart. They were married in 1986 and lived in Pelham Manor, N.Y., for more than 20 years. He had a large extended family in New York and many trusted friends.
In 2006, Jerry and Marilyn Gagnon retired and moved to Bay City, Millsboro, Del. In lower Delaware, he gained many new friends. He loved to fish. He and Marilyn spent many a day at Massey’s Landing, Jerry with fishing rod in hand and Marilyn by his side, wearing one of her pretty hats and sunglasses. Jerry Gagnon was also an expert handyman and could fix anything. He loved cats and over the past 50 years, he always had one or more cats in his household. He had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing Frank Sinatra songs. He had a passion for Ancestry and researching family history.
Gagnon was preceded in death by his parents, Walter H. Gagnon Sr. and Dorothy M. Campbell; his siblings, Walter H. “Jay” Gagnon Jr., John “Jack” Gagnon, Donald Gagnon and Barbara Huber; and his son-in-law, Jack Connell, who was especially dear to Jerry and Marilyn, well-loved and dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Marilyn Stewart Gagnon; his sons, Jerry Gagnon Jr. (and Debbie), David Gagnon, Glenn Gagnon (and Mary) and Brian Gagnon; his daughters, Marianne Kesterson (and Jeff) and Susan Kelly Griner (and Ron); his stepsons, Kevin Sutorius, and his partner, Adel, Bryan Sutorius (and Christine) and Paul Sutorius (and Molly); stepdaughter, Alison Sutorius-Connell (and Jack).
The family thanked the friends and neighbors who have gone out of their way to assist Jerry and Marilyn in the last two difficult years. The family is forever grateful. They also offered their thanks to the Beebe Healthcare nurses and Dr. Patel, who kept the family well-informed. Special thanks was offered to Paula Waite of Beebe’s chaplain’s office, who was so very kind and kept everyone connected.
There will be no formal service at this time. A memorial service for Gagnon will be planned and will be announced at a future date. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.