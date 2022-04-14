Gerald Scardaville, 85, died at home on April 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Newark, N.J., one of four children.
He met the love of his life, Helen, on a blind date. They married and spent 64 wonderful years together. He missed her terribly when she passed away, just two months prior to his passing.
Scardaville spent most of his life in New Jersey but moved to The Villages, Fla., where he and his wife enjoyed 20 years of retirement before moving back north to Lewes, Del., to be closer to family.
Scardaville worked for 40 years for Anheuser Busch in Newark, N.J., where he held several different positions and played a leadership role in the Union. He spent eight years as a proud member of the Army National Guard Reserves.
He was known for his sarcastic wit and good sense of humor. He was a lover of Harley Davidson motorcycles and classic cars. Later in life, he enjoyed playing card games, going out on the town to listen to live music and dancing with his wife.
Scardaville was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph and Anthony, and by a grandchild, Michael Scardaville. He is survived by his three children, Anthony Scardaville and his wife, Betty Scardaville, of Tuscon, Ariz., Jerry Scardaville and his partner, Brenda Strevens, of Toms River, N.J., and Maria Scardaville and her wife, Valarie Higgins, of Hatfield, Pa., and Lewes, Del. He had two grandchildren who survive him, Angela Scardaville and Heather Strevens. He is also survived by his brother Richard Scardaville of North Carolina.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, located at 211 Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Visitation starts at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to either St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the giver's local animal shelter.