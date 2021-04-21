Gerald Paul “Jerry” McCann Sr., 87, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Burlington, Iowa, on Nov. 11, 1933, son of the late Paul F. McCann and the late Doris E. (Ford) McCann.
He graduated from Burlington (Iowa) Catholic High at Old St. Paul School. McCann also was a member of the Iowa National Guard and served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
He worked for Boeing for 19 years, as well as owning and operating a gas station for many years. He retired from Kaiser Engineering. He was an avid NASCAR fan and attended many races. He loved living near the ocean and spending time boating and fishing. He was a passionate painter, creating beautiful scenes on canvas.
In addition to his parents, McCann was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Barr McCann; a son, Jay Phillip McCann; two stepsons, Jerry Coulbourne and Doug Engle; a grandson, James McCann; and three sisters, JoAnn Latta, Jane Griffel and Jill McCann. He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla McCann; four daughters, Joy McNally and her husband, John, Julie Nastoga and her husband, Jerry, Gayle Shinault and Ginger McCann; a stepdaughter, Donna McCann; two sons, Gerald Paul McCann Jr. and James McCann; a stepson, Bill Engle; two sisters, Joyce Walz and her husband, Joseph, and Jan Green and her husband, Bob; a brother, Jim McCann; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.
A visitation and prayer service were held April 20, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be held privately. A celebration of McCann’s life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.