Gerald Lee Mitchell, 77, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his home, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Frankford, Del., on Feb. 5, 1945, to the late John Mitchell and Helen Rust Mitchell.
Mitchell graduated from John M. Clayton High School in 1963, then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Delaware, and subsequently earned his master’s degree in business administration from William & Mary.
He worked as a mechanical engineer for more than 35 years. During that time, he worked for the Norfolk Navy Shipyard and Three Mile Island. After returning home to Delaware, he then owned and operated a poultry and grain farm. He was a member of the Pepper Creek Tax Ditch Committee, as well as serving as the treasurer of the Dagsboro Redmens Memorial Cemetery for the past 20 years.
Mitchell is survived by relatives and caretakers Bill and Jill Davis of Millsboro, Del., as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mitchell’s memory to Accent Care Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713, or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.