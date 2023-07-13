Gerald Lee McCabe, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born in Millsboro, Del., on Oct. 6, 1944, to the late Horace McCabe and Myrtle Baker McCabe.
He was employed by Townsends, where he worked at the soybean plant as a maintenance technician and later at Perdue in the Agi Recycle Division.
McCabe was a member of Hickory Hill Methodist Church, where he spent many years as a groundskeeper. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his friends and family. He had a great sense of humor. He was determined to live life to its fullest, even as an amputee; he never let life slow him down. One could find him traveling the neighborhood on his four-wheeler or electric bike, visiting neighbors and friends.
In addition to his parents, McCabe was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Jay Willey, in 2018; as well as three siblings, Lavinia McCabe, Merrill McCabe and Marie Rogers. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Ella McCabe of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters, Ginny (and John) Nangle of Dagsboro, Del.; and Gay (and David) Moore of Millsboro, Del. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Kasie (and Jimmy) Hudson, Kory (and Chelsea) Moore, Andrew (and Kacie) Willey and Adam (and Christine) Willey; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren who were very special to him; and a sister, Frances Williams of Dagsboro, Del.
A celebration-of-life service will be held at Hickory Hill Methodist Church, 32433 Molly Field Rd, Dagsboro, Del., on July 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. Following the service, all are welcome to join in a fellowship meal together. The Rev. David Edwards will be officiating. In remembrance of McCabe’s life, donations may be made to Hickory Hill Methodist Church, C/O Roy Rogers 28209 Walt Carmean Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del.