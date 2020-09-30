Gerald “Jerry” Lingenfelter, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J. Raised in Leechburg, Pa., he was a resident of East Brunswick, N.J., before moving to Frankford, Del., 11 years prior to his death.
After earning a fire-protection degree from the University of Maryland, Lingenfelter went on to become a fire-protection engineer at AISG in New York, N.Y., then continued his career and retired from TVA Fire & Safety of Arlington, N.J. He was a member of the university’s Alumni Association, as well as their Fire Protection Engineering Alumni group.
From 1967 to 1971, Lingenfelter served in the U.S. Coast Guard, achieving the rank of commander and receiving the National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of the Millville (Del.) United Methodist Church and a supporter of the Leechburg (Pa.) Area Museum and Historical Society.
Lingenfelter was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal (Hicks) Lingenfelter, in 2018; his parents, Anna and Neville Lingenfelter; and his brother, Michael. Surviving him are his daughter, Tara Palmieri and her wife, Jodiann, of North Brunswick, N.J.; his brother, John and his wife, Becky, of Camp Hill, Pa.; his sister, Susan Smith of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; three grandsons, Brayden, Shane and Shawn; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his adored dog, Andy.
Future plans for a celebration of life in Delaware will be announced. New Jersey services were by the Brunswick Memorial Home, East Brunswick, N.J. Cremation was private. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project; P.O. Box 758516; Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or to www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.