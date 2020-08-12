Gerald Frank Layton, 85, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 17, 1935, in Frankford, Del., the son of the late Frank and Anna Layton.
He was the husband of Jane Layton, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. He was blessed with two daughters, Deborah L. Stump and Mary Ann Miltenberger; five grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by a brother, Brice Layton.
Layton graduated from Lord Baltimore School in Ocean View, Del., and joined the Merchant Marines for two years. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea.
He graduated from Goldey-Beacom College before working for Wilmington Trust in Wilmington, Milford, Dover and Georgetown for approximately 34 years. He served as president of Delaware Bankers and was a member of American Institute of Banking (AIB).
Layton was a member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golf for many years in Milford, Salt Pond and Florida, where he spent many winters. He enjoyed surf-fishing, boating and bridge, as well as playing cards with his grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.