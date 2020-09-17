Gerald Edward Wingate, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born to the late Jasper and Elizabeth Wingate.
Wingate graduated from Lewes High School and attended Delaware Technical Community College, studying criminal justice and business. He graduated from the Delaware State Police Academy in 1973 and attended the DEA Drug Enforcement Academy. Wingate held a private pilot’s license and was an instructor for commercial and instrument flight. He was a police officer with Milford (Del.) Police Department, in the traffic and detective divisions. He also spent part of his professional career in private security services and demolition.
Wingate was an involved member of the Delmarva Harley Owners Group; treasurer of the Delaware Chapter of the Law Dogs Motorcycle Club; a life member of the NRA; member of the Masonic Lodge (Franklin Lodge 12), the Delaware Scottish Rite Consistory (32nd Degree) and the Shriners; and an original member of the Delaware Mobile Surf Fisherman Club.
Wingate served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1971 as combat veteran in Vietnam with the 3rd Marine Division in-Country, Vietnam.
After retiring, he enjoyed many interests and hobbies, including riding his Harley-Davidson, playing golf, painting, playing cards and shooting his guns. He and Virginia also enjoyed traveling with family and friends in their motorhome, taking motorcycle trips and relaxing at condos on the beach. Besides his wife, Virginia, his love was his service dog, SeaSea.
Wingate was preceded in death by his son J.R. Wingate, and by Florence Wingate, Elsie Howard and John P. Howard. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Lee Wingate; daughter Tammy Lee Rust and her husband, Mark; brother-in-law, Jerald Howard and his wife, Maxine; daughter-in-law, Kim Wingate; three grandchildren, Justin Rust, Jaclyn Rust and her husband, David, and Kodi Wingate and Kodi’s husband, Will; great-grandsons Kolton and Andy Lee; his cherished niece and nephews, including J.P., Jaime and Joel Howard; and several cousins.
Visitation, funeral service and a Masonic service were to be held Sept. 14, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services in Frankford, Del. The committal service was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro Del. A celebration of Wingate’s life will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.