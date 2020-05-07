Gerald A. Hamill, 76, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at home. He was born on April 28, 1943, in Islandmore, Northern Ireland, to the late Samuel James Hamill and Agnes Margretta (Leighton) Hamill.
He came to the United States in 1951, later becoming a proud U.S. citizen. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College, his master’s degree from SUNY-New Paltz, and his juris doctorate from Syracuse University.
Hamill was fiercely passionate about protecting and caring for children, particularly those at risk, and made that his life’s work. He served as an American history teacher and a devoted law guardian before becoming a Family Court attorney and judge. He also spent many years as a Sunday-school teacher at the Dewitt (N.Y) Community Church. He concluded his professional career as an administrative law judge and was then able to realize a lifelong dream of retiring to a home near the beach in Ocean View, Del.
He was a well-known avid sports fan and was a member of the men’s soccer team at Hartwick College. He coached the Arlington High School men’s soccer team and his daughters’ soccer teams.
However, Hamill will be best remembered for his devotion to his family and how much he enjoyed spending time with them. His loving demeanor, wonderful sense of humor, and joy for life will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Hamill was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Hamill. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Anne Colwell Hamill; six adoring daughters, Beth Defrances and her husband, Roch, Tracy Hamill and her husband, Adam Knezevich, Erin Smail and her husband, Paul, Tiffany Hamill, Darcy Hamill and her husband, Shawn Scott, and Kristen Simpson and her husband, Ray Simpson Jr.; seven beloved grandchildren, Sarah Cookson, Brayden and Chessa Knezevich, Owen and Ella Smail, Bianca Scott, and Kingsley Simpson; and four admiring siblings, Mamie Arvanetes, Foy Keeley, Samuel Hamill and his wife, Tillie, and Margaret Simpson.
Memorial donations are welcome at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown, Del., (https://bvspca.org( or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research (www.michaeljfox.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.