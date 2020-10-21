Georgia “Pajama Lady” Glowitz 83, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born Aug. 28, 1937, in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Nicholas and Anastatia Danos.
A cosmetologist by trade, Glowitz also served as a caregiver. She loved everyone she met and felt great fulfillment in helping others. She was known as the “Pajama Lady” for sewing pajamas for the Boys & Girls Clubs, and she donated approximately 800 pairs each year. Glowitz truly cherished time spent with those she held closest to her heart. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Glowitz was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ewald Frederick Glowitz; and her brother, Constantine Danos. She is survived by her children, Guy Glowitz and his wife, Camille, Gwen Glowitz, Gary Glowitz and his wife, Kim, Gloria Atkinson and Gale Campbell; and her grandchildren, Mindy Yetter, Tom Yetter, Guy Glowitz, Rachel Lin Campbell, Daryl Ray Campbell Jr., Sara Elizabeth Campbell, Michele Marie Campbell and Nicole Beth Campbell.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery; 26669 Patriots Way; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.