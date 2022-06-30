George William Thompson Jr., 71, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at Beebe Healthcare on Monday, June 20, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1950, to the late George W. Thompson Sr. and Bertha Clark Thompson. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded by two brothers, Sylvester Thompson and Basil “Ronnie” Thompson.
He was employed by Perdue in Georgetown for approximately 28 years before retiring due to his health. On a typical day, you could find him with his buddy William Davis getting coffee at Uncle Willie’s in Millsboro, on a bike ride into town to Bodies, and later in the day you may see him at Food Lion picking up a few things. He always had to keep busy doing something. He was a great cook and always made something good for dinner for he and his brother Bruce. He was a quiet and private man who kept to himself. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Orioles, wrestling and horse racing and also loved to listen to bluegrass and country music. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
George is survived by his twin sister Mildred Harmon of Lewes, DE and a brother Bruce Thompson of Millsboro, DE. He also leaves behind one niece Mildred Reddix of Lewes, DE, two nephews George Harmon Jr of Lewes, DE and Bruce Davis of Salisbury, MD as well as great nieces, great nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was to be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment was to follow at Old Field Cemetery in Millsboro, Del.
Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.