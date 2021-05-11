George William Adams, 82, of Georgetown, Del., passed away at the Delaware Hospice Center on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born on Feb. 17, 1939, in Federalsburg, Md., to the late George E. Adams and Golda V. Handy Adams.
He retired from Allen’s Hatchery, where he worked in maintenance. Adams was also a former member of Ocean’s Resort. In his free time, he enjoyed shooting pool, fishing and hunting with rabbit dogs. Adams was colorful and animated. He liked to talk and share stories with his family and friends. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Adams was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Adams, in 2003; a son, George William “Buddy” Adams II; a daughter, Donna Lynn Adams; and four brothers, Gary Adams, Larry Adams, Marvin Adams and Stevie Adams. He is survived by two sons, Eddie Adams of Georgetown and David Lee Adams of Frankford, Del.; three sisters, Dolores A. Beebe, Jean Reed and Vivian Adams; three grandchildren, Amanda Adams, Eddie E. Adams II and Kari Adams; seven great-grandchildren, Jaden, Amara, Novah, Troy, Kody, PatriciaLynn and Serenity; and a grandson, Isaiah Jr., on the way.
A graveside service was to be held May 11, 2021, at Concord Cemetery in Denton, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.