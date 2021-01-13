George W. Towson Sr., 79 of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on June 1, 1941, son of the late William August Towson and the late Margaret (Barnett) Towson.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962, where he worked as a radioman on the U.S.S. Henley D262 ship. After his honorary discharge, Towson again served his community, by joining the Baltimore City Police Department, starting with police academy, from which he graduated with honors. Towson was assigned to Northern District, where he worked for five years as a police officer. He then made sergeant and was assigned to the Central District, where he remained until his retirement on Sept. 1, 1999, after 36 years of service.
Once Towson and his loving wife, Mary, moved to Delaware, he worked at Hocker’s Supercenter in the Hardware Department for eight years. He then became a security officer at Delaware Technical Community College, and later became a constable, retiring after six-and-a-half years of service.
In addition to his parents, Towson was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Tracey and James Towson. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary C. (Martz) Towson; two sons, George W. Towson Jr., and Michael J. Towson and his wife, Lauren; two grandchildren, McKenzie Towson and Nathan Towson; a nephew, Jimmy Towson and his wife, Jill; a niece, Dawn Kingsley and her husband, Robert; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. at Blackwater Fellowship Church, 34478 Roxana Road, Frankford, Del. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in to Amedisys Foundation; 20165 Office Cir.; Georgetown, DE 19947.