George Stanley Chulis, 80, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully at his home, in the loving care and company of his family, on Monday, July 18, 2022, after a brief, but aggressive illness. He was born in Scranton, Pa., to the late George J. Chulis and Helen (Bernatowicz) Chulis.
Chulis was a graduate of Dunmore High School and the University of Scranton. Upon college graduation, he, with his wife, Elayne (Kasperowski) Chulis, and infant son, moved to Maryland to begin a lifelong career with the federal government in Washington, D.C., retiring after 41 dedicated years working for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Truly a life-long learner, he pursued higher education throughout his professional career, having earned a Ph.D. in healthcare policy and economics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and was recognized as an accomplished and well-published healthcare policy expert in his field.
In his earlier years, Chulis played basketball and softball with colleagues, and was a serious jogger for decades. He and his wife were regular weekend hikers in the Thurmont, Md., area and took many hiking vacations in New England and throughout the Southwest, traveled to other U. S. destinations and for many years, annually vacationed in Mexico. He loved all sports, and was a dedicated Ravens and Orioles fan. One of his greatest loves was reading, both for enjoyment and for the purpose of being well-informed and understanding people and cultures. He valued education and continued to learn throughout his lifetime.
Upon retirement, Chulis and his wife left Baltimore County to live in the Ocean City, Md., and the Delaware beach areas, where they loved the coastal life, enjoying the natural beauty of the beaches, the ocean, the bay, awesome sunsets, and long beach and boardwalk walks.
He was greatly beloved by his family. He was a devoted and loving husband and father, supportive and proud of his family. He enjoyed family gatherings and the company of his wife and children, parents, sisters, in-laws and all his extended family. The couple would have observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 22, 2022.
Chulis was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Massenkeil, and her husband, Paul. He is survived by his loving wife, Elayne (Kasperowski) Chulis; and his children, his son George Chulis, of Perryville, Md., (and his companion, Renate), and his daughter, Kimberly Chulis of Rockville, Ind. Also surviving him is a sister, Deborah Chulis of Scranton, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews, and longtime family friend Aldo Deijkers of Chicago, Ill.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to take place on Monday, July 25, 2022, at St Luke’s Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City, Md., where Chulis was a member. The family thanked hospice providers Linda Lekites, RN, and Faye Nichols for their compassionate and attentive care during his illness. The concern and prayers of friends and supportive neighbors is also greatly appreciated, they said. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chulis’ memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 669, New Castle, DE 19720-0669. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.