George Scott Hallman, 59, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center, with his wife, Kaye, at his side, following a short but courageous fight with advanced neuroendocrine tumors. He waged the battle with his characteristic defiance, by not allowing cancer to slow him down or dictate how he lived his life. He was born on July 16, 1963, in Columbia, S.C., son of George Hallman and Sidney (Cain) Hallman.
Growing up, he spent his summers learning to sail at Camp Morehead. After moving to Chapin in 1973, he joined the Lake Murray Sailing Club and raced Hobie Cats. He returned to Columbia to attend the University of South Carolina, earning an engineering degree.
After graduation, Hallman moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency and met the love of his life, his late wife, Mary Alice (Eckenrode). The two were married in 1987 and then settled down to build a life together in Westminster, Md., where they raised their three children. He turned down numerous promotions and chances to change jobs so that he could spend the most time possible with his family.
He was the king of house projects. There was nothing he couldn’t build, fix or maintain. His back yard was his kingdom, and he conjured up a deck and pool for his wife and kids to enjoy.
Hallman remained at the NSA for his entire career, before retiring in 2019. He was a true lifelong devotee to the security oath he took in service of his country. When asked by his children on his deathbed if he could finally tell them what he did for a living, he denied them one last time, replying, “It wasn’t anything exciting.” Perhaps the only part of his career that his family ever knew about was the six weeks he spent in Italy in 2010, leading NATO security training while living exclusively off of cheese pizza for the duration of his trip.
In his spare time, Hallman had an extreme love for his many hobbies. A tiny Lionel train set quickly became a full-room train exhibit; a spontaneous Christmas gift of a four-wheeler for his sons transformed into a 15-year passion for ATVs. As a landlocked northerner, his sailing DNA found new life riding four-wheelers on trails and tracks with a devoted group of friends, who affectionately dubbed him “The Hammer” and “The Ironman.”
After being thrown from his ATV and breaking his collarbone, he decided to instead satisfy his need for speed by trading an engine for his legs, as he took up cycling. He continued to tinker endlessly in his garage — with half the number of wheels — and tallied many thousands of miles in the saddle on more than 800 rides on Strava. He was a proud member of the Ocean Velo Club based out of Salisbury, Md., the home of his favorite annual ride, the Seagull Century.
Hallman most enjoyed being grandad to his four grandchildren. He was a dutiful boat captain, Hot Wheels track builder and troublemaking partner to his grandsons. He could often be found hiding tears of joy as he held his granddaughters in his arms, gazing in wonder at them.
The final chapter of Hallman’s life saw him find new love with his second wife, Kaye Wilgus Hallman. The two attended no shortage of concerts together, played pickleball and enjoyed socializing with their many friends in the Delmarva area. She was a dedicated caregiver when he needed it most, supporting him through all of his doctor’s appointments and cancer treatment. He was so very thankful for the caring and supportive oncology team at Penn Medicine.
Most importantly of all, Hallman began every day by reading scripture. He delighted in knowing that his faith would carry him beyond his illness, noting that the end of his earthly existence was the culmination of his whole life’s true work: giving himself over to Christ’s mercy. He was extremely grateful for the support both he and his late wife received throughout their respective cancer battles at Solid Ground Church in Lewes, Del.
Hallman was preceded in death by his late wife, Mary Alice Hallman, as well as his parents and his brother Steve Hallman. In addition to his wife, Kaye, Hallman is survived by his sons, David S. Hallman and his wife, Patricia, of Towson, Md., and Andrew W. Hallman and his wife, Andrea, of Baltimore, Md.; his daughter, Amy L. Hallman of Towson, Md.; his grandchildren, Charlie and Alice (son and daughter of David and Patricia) and Ollie and Izzy (son and daughter of Andrew and Andrea); his sister, Sandy Holladay (and Glenn) of Charlotte, N.C.; and his brother, Mike Hallman of Hartsville, S.C.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, Del., where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Hallman’s memory to Calvert Hall College High School, 8102 La Salle Road, Baltimore, MD 21286, designating “Other - McMullen Scholars Program,” at https://www.calverthall.com/giving; Solid Ground Church at https://solidground.church/give; or Delaware Hospice at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate. His life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.