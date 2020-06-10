George Robert Semone, 80, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born July 23, 1939, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late James Semone and Thelma (Brisbois) Semone.
Semone was a graduate of Baltimore’s Southern High School, in the Class of 1957. He retired from work as a steel broker for Lyon Conklin & Company after more than 30 years of service.
He was an avid reader and toy-train collector. He was also a sports enthusiast, member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View and a sun-worshipper.
In addition to his parents, Semone was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Stevens. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Sieglinde (Rhode) Semone; a daughter, Kimberly Pezold and her husband, Paul; two grandchildren, Jonathan Pezold and his wife, Laura, and Nicole Pezold; two great-grandchildren, Claire and Scarlotte Pezold; godchildren, Destin and Heather Smyth; a niece, Susan Hansberger; a mother-in-law, Pauline Rhode; and several extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mariner’s Bethel U.M. Church; 81 Central Ave.; Ocean View, DE 19970. Services and burial were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.