George R. Phillips, 85, of Bishopville, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Chincoteague, Va., son of the late Tappan F. Phillips and Naomi R. (Brooks) Phillips.
Phillips retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He enjoyed an impressive military career, serving as military police on the Apollo 11 world tour, as a bodyguard for the return transport of President John F. Kennedy’s body to Washington and as a member of the elite 89th Airborne — Air Force One.
Post-retirement, Phillips operated his own home-improvement business for several decades. He was a member of the Bishopville (Md.) Volunteer Fire Department and the Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post 123 in Berlin, Md.
Phillips was receded in death by his wife, Jeannie Phillips. He is survived by two sons, G. Randy Phillips and his wife, Tina, of Bishopville, Md., and Jeff C. Phillips and his wife, Sandy, of Whaleyville, Md.; three grandchildren, Farin Lewis and husband, Phil, Brandon Phillips and his wife, Jessica, and Kaitlin Webster and her husband, Andrew; and two great-grandchildren, Graham and Declan Lewis.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept.; P.O. Box 350; Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.