George P. Broderick Jr., 72, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Bethesda, Md., passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
He worked with Asbestos Workers Local 24 and National Institutes of Health, from which he retired in 2000. Broderick was a member of American Legion and the Elks Lodge. He was a Washington Nationals and Redskins fan, and enjoyed playing golf.
Broderick was preceded in death by his father, George P. Broderick Sr. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Broderick and is survived by his mother, Ruth Broderick; four daughters; a stepdaughter; and three grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held May 5, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. The service was also be livestreamed online at www.facebook.com/stannbb. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Beebe Medical Foundation directed to the Intensive Care Unit); 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958.