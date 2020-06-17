George M. Hickman, 77, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully at his home on June 5, 2020. He was born in Harrington, Del., on Aug. 25, 1942, son of the late Edward John Hickman and Mariam (Chamberlain) Hickman.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and retired from the Delaware Army National Guard. Hickman also retired from Chrysler in Newark, Del., after 33 years of service. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del., and supported the Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for 20 years.
He enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting and his family. He had a fun and loving personality, and will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father. Hickman will be missed my many.
In addition to his parents, Hickman was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hickman. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara; a son, George M. Hickman Jr.; three stepchildren, Debra Picard, Gregory Hall and Joey Hall; a brother, John Edward Hickman; two sisters, Helen Montgomery and Kathy Henderickson; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Hickman’s life will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Special Olympics Delaware (www.sode.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.