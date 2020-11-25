George Lodowski, 87 passed away at his home in Fenwick Island, Del., on Nov. 18, 2020. He was born in Worcester, Mass., son of Walter and Julia Lodowski.
The family moved to Washington, D.C., when he was a young boy. After serving in the U.S. Army in Europe, Lodowski married the love of his life, Carol Scuderi, and moved to Temple Hills, Md., where they raised their five children.
Before spending most of his working life with the Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission, Lodowski operated a doughnut shop, and was a Washington, D.C. police officer and an elevator repair man. After retiring, he followed the sun and spent his summers in Fenwick Island and winters in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Having a drink with his buddies at the VFW and American Legion in Fort Pierce was part of the fabric of his life. His dedication and commitment to the veterans earned the honor of being a three-time Legionnaire-of-the-Year award winner.
Lodowski was an avid reader, putting multiple books into play at a single time, and regularly watched horse racing and old Westerns. Lodowski was armed with a distinct political viewpoint and sense of humor that would raise an eyebrow and could bring any family discussion to a conclusion. Each household in Maryland deserves a master blue-crab picker to properly educate the young ones on the nuances, and there are none better than Lodowski.
Lodowski is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol; five children, Laura and her husband, John Brzostowski, Nick and his wife, Katie, Christian, Shauna and her spouse, Lee Talbot, and Julianne and her husband, Marty D’Entremont; a sister, Joan Lavender; 14 grandchildren, Lillian, John and Joseph Brzostowski, Kate, Jen, Spencer and Olivia Talbot, Micah, Simon and Reese D’Entremont, Eva and Jack Lodowski, Lydia and George III Lodowski; and a great-grandchild, Oliver Ziegler. He was the brother of the late Kenny and Lenny Lodowski. He loved his family and was very proud of each member, which included his extended families, the Bozicks, Chiaramontes and Lavenders.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life is planned for the future.