George Lewis Reynolds, 77, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Ellicott City, Md., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 7, 1942, in Baltimore, Md., to George “Sam” Lewis Reynolds and Mildred Rita (Krepps) Hayden. He graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., class of 1960.
Reynolds worked for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing for 26 years as an electrician and machinist until his retirement. Prior to that, he worked for the Washington Star newspaper as a stereotyper and electrician. Reynolds was a proud union member, serving his local as a shop steward and treasurer. He also served his community at the Bethesda Volunteer Fire Department in the early 1960s.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (Clancy) Reynolds; his children, John Reynolds, and his wife, Valerie, Margaret Reynolds, Patrick Reynolds and Jessica Reynolds; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Conor, Catharine, Madeleine, Branham, Lilyana and Clancy; and his sister, Kathleen Reynolds.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date once the restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.
Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.