George John Shoemaker, 86, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at his home on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born June 27, 1934, in Camden, N.J., son of the late George J. Shoemaker Sr. and Elizabeth (Coppola) Shoemaker.
A native of New Jersey, he spent most of his life in Gloucester City, relocating to Delaware in 1992. He built a career as a tool and die machinist, working for more than 30 dedicated years for Thomson Lamination Co. in Maple Shade, N.J. A natural-born handyman, Shoemaker repaired lawn mowers and other small motors. He was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking and an avid fisherman who cast a line at every opportunity.
Above all, Shoemaker cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, who will be genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
In addition to his parents, Shoemaker was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Kristen Straka. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Bittman Shoemaker of Dagsboro; his sons, Robert Shoemaker and his spouse, Kathryn, of Elkton, Md., Kurt Shoemaker of Tuckerton, N.J., and David Shoemaker and his spouse, Michele, of Williamstown, N.J.; his daughter, Cindy Straka and her spouse, Jes, of Clinton, Wash.; his eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the CHEER Center; 30637 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. 19970.