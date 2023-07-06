George James “Jim” Hoffman III, 80, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2023, in his Ocean View, Del., home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born on Sept. 22, 1942, to Lucille Baron and George James Hoffman Jr., his journey began in Colon, Panama Canal Zone, where his maternal grandfather served as a U.S. Navy officer, and his paternal grandfather led the United States Commissary. At the age of 3, he relocated to Claremont, N.H., where his maternal French Canadian family resided. He completed his high school education in Franklin, Pa.
Hoffman’s pursuit of higher education led him to the U.S. Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Md. He then served as a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy but, unfortunately, had to cut short his time there due to illness. However, his determination was unwavering, and he continued his educational journey, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in economy from John Carroll University. During that time, he also worked at Black & Decker, showcasing his dedication to both academics and professional growth.
His career in manufacturing was both diverse and impressive, encompassing a wide range of sectors, from tools to tank engines and helicopters. He held various positions along the East Coast, honing his expertise and leaving a mark in each role he undertook. In addition, he ventured on a global scale, contributing his skills to a dental product company and leading restructuring efforts.
His remarkable career culminated as a senior executive in the Defense Intelligence Agency, where his invaluable contributions left a lasting impact. His dedication and achievements in the defense sector exemplify his commitment to excellence and service.
An avid sailor, he cherished sailing his boats, the Cleo and the Agorine, along the picturesque coastlines of Long Island, Florida and the Chesapeake. Eventually, he traded his boat for a diesel pusher motorhome, and accompanied by his wife, Joelle, and his beloved dog Chico, they embarked on extensive journeys across the United States and Canada, from coast to coast and north to south.
During his retirement years, Hoffman resided in New Hampshire, where he actively participated in the Rotary Club, engaged in local politics, and pursued his passion for genealogy by tracing his ancestry in Quebec and Germany. He later relocated to Pennsylvania, where he continued his involvement in local politics and authored the book “Presidential Values: Impact on Leadership & Results.” Unfortunately, it was during this time that Alzheimer’s disease began to restrict his activities. His final move brought him to Ocean View, where he found solace in walks along the beach. He will be remembered as a kind, honest and proud soul.
Hoffman is survived by his loving wife, Joelle; his two children from a previous marriage, Kurt (and Aaron) and Jeremy (and Melanie); his grandson, Thomas; his step-daughter Selin (and Nicole) and baby Soleil; his step-son Aksel (and Kellie) and little Peri; his sister Barbara (and George Deal); and his brother William.
A celebration of Hoffman’s life will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023, in the Community Room of the Bay Forest Beach Club, 36115 Bay Forest Drive, Ocean View, Del., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made in Hoffman’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org).