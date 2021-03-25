George J. Knava, 97, passed away from natural causes at 1:30 a.m. on March 14, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born on March 30, 1923, on a farm in the Bohemian province of Czechoslovakia. There, he endured Nazi and communist rule until fleeing in 1949.
His travels would span several decades, with Knava living in post-World War Germany and Australia before finally landing in San Francisco in 1955. There, he would meet his future wife, Jo Anne Sytar. The couple eventually moved to Stafford Springs, Conn., where Knava remained for the next 60 years. There, he found an occupation as a technical draftsman at Combustion Engineering, now known as ABB.
After Jo Anne’s passing in 1993, he married Madeline Spears, in 1996.
He wrote an autobiography titled “My Quest for Freedom,” in which he stated that “He never stopped hoping, never stopped working, never stopped dreaming. And one day he would indeed reach America — the last stop on his quest for freedom.”
Knava was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Anne Knava; his second wife, Madeline Spears; his parents, Jan and Aloisie; his brothers, Frantisek and Vincenc; and his sisters, Ludmila, Marie, Frantiska and Anna. He is survived by the Balatka, Homolka, Horak, Chaloupski, Jelinek, Knava, Nemec and Paulus families.
