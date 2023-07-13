George Harold Wright, 83, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Clayton and New Castle, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home. He was born in Scranton, Pa., on March 30, 1940, son of the late Harold Wright and Rose (Shotwell) Wright.
Wright graduated from Conrad High School in Wilmington, Del., and obtained an associate’s degree from the University of Delaware. He retired from the Delaware City Refinery after a long career with the fire-and-safety department, with more than 30 years of service.
He was a Master Mason with Lodge 32, a Shriner with Nur Temple and a member of Long Neck Methodist Church. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing, boating, camping or just going to the beach. When his sons were younger, he served as a Boy Scout leader as well.
In addition to his parents, Wright was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine H. Wright, in 2011, and a granddaughter, Christina Wright. He is survived by his two sons, Todd Wright and his partner, Holly Queen, of Millsboro, Del., and Troy Wright and his husband, Eric Gilbert, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; three grandchildren, Christopher Wright of Smyrna, Del., and Finn Michael Gilbert-Wright and Mia Michelle Gilbert-Wright, both of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and a great-grandson, Xavier Rourk. Wright is also survived by his loving partner of the last 13 years, Lynn Alexander, and her extended family.
A private celebration of Wright’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Wright’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children by visiting www.shrinerschildrens.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.