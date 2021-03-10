George H. Weller Sr., 93, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of New Jersey, passed away at his residence on Feb. 28, 2021. He was born in Cassville, N.J., on June 19, 1927, to the late George Weller and Helen Leppert Weller.
He served in the U.S. Merchant Marine and was activated for wartime service in World War II. His ship survived a torpedo attack. Weller was a master mechanic and expert landscaper, and loved gardening. He was known as a real “Mr. Fixit” and liked to collect antiques. He was a very frugal and detail-oriented man, ensuring that everything was done right. He arose from a humble beginning to become a success in life.
In addition to his parents, Weller was preceded in death by two siblings, Mae Lebers and Robert Weller. He is survived by four children, George H. Weller (and Kate Dostey) of Jackson, N.J., Helena Weller (and Robert Dochney) of Phillipsburg, N.J., Sherry Mosley and her husband, David, of Jackson, N.J., and Douglas Weller and his wife, Leatta, of Azle, Texas; six grandchildren, Kaitlin Mosley (and Tobias Canfield), Lucas Mosley, Samantha Mosley (and Glenn Kleimish), Wendy Mosley, Candace Mosley, and Corinne Dochney (and Paul Zipple); two great-grandchildren, Wynn and August Canfield; and a wonderful friend and neighbor, Ginny Heier; as well as his extended family members and friends.
Interment with military honors will be held privately, due to the coronavirus restrictions, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to either the Roxana CHEER Meals on Wheels; 34314 Pyle Center Rd.; Frankford, DE 19945, or to Millsboro Fire Company; P.O. Box 83; Millsboro, DE 19966.