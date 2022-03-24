George G. Keen, 75, of Ocean View, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on Sept. 17, 1946, son of the late George Keen and the late Mabel K. (Cropper) Keen. He graduated from Lord Baltimore School in Ocean View, in the Class of 1964, and also proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Keen was a well-known developer in the Bethany Beach, Del., area. He shared his real estate knowledge as an instructor at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown, Del., teaching real estate courses for several years and also served as the past president of the Delaware Association of Realtors.
He served his community in a variety of ways, serving as a former president of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, a founding board member for the restoration of Indian River Life-Saving Station, and a volunteer for the historical society of Ocean View. He was a faithful member of the Ocean View Church of Christ, serving as an elder, a Sunday-school teacher and a member of the church choir. Keen was a true craftsman as he enjoyed woodworking and sharing his masterpieces with others. He treasured his days on the bay, watching the sunset, boating and fishing. He loved the beach, traveling and, above all, spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Keen was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Mundy, and a brother, William Pusey. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Jane (Evans) Keen; two daughters, Kelley Mitchell and her husband, Steve, of Ellicott City, Md., and Kerri Faucett and her husband, Rob, of Ocean View, Del.; five grandchildren, Daniel Faucett, Eliza Mitchell, Madelyn Faucett, Alyson Mitchell and Maggie Mitchell; a sister, Mary Moore and her husband, Bill, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service to celebrate Keen’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Ave., Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may visit beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Keen’s name to the Ocean View Church of Christ Building Fund at the above address. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.