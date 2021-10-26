George Edwin Brewington Jr., 86, of Milford, Del., formerly of Dagsboro, Del., was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. He was born in Millsboro, Del., on June 1, 1935, son of the late George Edwin Brewington Sr. and the late Agnes Marie (Clouser) Brewington. He lived in Dagsboro until moving to Milford in 1992, and had most recently resided with his son in Dagsboro.
Brewington began his working career with Dupont in Seaford, Del., before joining the Delaware State Police, from which he retired as a sergeant in 1974. He also served his community in the Delaware National Guard, where he served as a chef. After his retirement, he was a salesman for Animal Health Sales in Selbyville, Del., and was also a self-employed handyman in the Milford area.
He was a Master Gardener, working as a volunteer for Southern States answering gardening questions. He was a 20-year member and past president of the Kent County (Del.) Master Gardeners, past president of Milford AARP, and a lifetime member of the Association of Retired Delaware State Police. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and never met a stranger. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, birdwatching, taking care of his yard, and also loved traveling with his wife, Marion.
In addition to his parents, Brewington was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Lee Hudson Brewington, in 1991; a daughter, Valerie Brewington Rogers; and six siblings, Helen Banks, Anna Lee Lewis, Eugene Brewington, Kenneth Brewington, Paul Brewington Sr. and Josephine Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Marion (French) Brewington of Milford, Del.; a son, George “Eddie” Brewington III and his wife, Kim, of Dagsboro, Del.; and a daughter, Cindy Brewington-Dare of Harrington, Del. He is also survived by Marion’s children, Debbie Davis, Shirley Walls and her husband, Jay, all of Milford, Del., and Richard Sharp of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Marie DeCelles and June Joseph, and six step-siblings, Debby Sherwood, Robert Hudson, Tom Hudson, Sharon Wasson, Bill Hudson and Janet Dirks.
Brewington is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Heather Hudson, George Brewington IV, Kelly Montague and her husband, T.C., Christine Broadwater and her husband, David, Emily Brewington and her husband, Christopher Kotzian, Olivia Dare, Kyle Davis, Jamie Eller and her husband, John, Daniel Walls and his companion, Logan Pavlik, Lauren Webb and her wife, Stacey, Nikki Sharp, and Jennifer Buckner and her husband, Blake; 15 great-grandchildren, Dylan Layfield, Alyssa Layfield and her companion, D.J. Hall, William Brewington, Hunter Kotzian, Jonah Montague, Samuel Montague, Benjamin Montague, Gavin Walls, Logan Walls, Rylei Webb, Stella Webb, Isabella Buckner, Declan Buckner, Luca Buckner and James Pettitt; a great-great-granddaughter, Skyla Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. A funeral service with Delaware State Police honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, where a viewing will also begin at noon. Interment will follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Frankford, Del. Flowers are welcome, or a contribution can be made in Brewington’s name to Compassionate Care Hospice, c/o. Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.