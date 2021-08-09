George Edward “Pete” Magee, 68, of Frankford, Del., died on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. Born in Williamsville, Del., on April 4, 1953, he was the son of the late William Handy Magee and Louella Hall Magee.
He worked at Bunting & Bertrand of Frankford for 49 years.
Magee was preceded in death by five brothers, Johnny Magee, William “Bill” Magee, Samuel Magee, Melson Magee and Dale Magee, and a sister, Bessie Lathbury. He is survived by his brother, Gerald Magee of Selbyville, Del.; two sisters, Mary Johnson of Ocean View and Deeann Taylor of West Virginia; and a very dear friend, Shirley Mitchell, and her family, Stephanie Flowers, Tracy Sparpagilone and their children.
All services were to be private. Arrangements were in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811.