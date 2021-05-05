George Edward Long III, 79, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at his home on April 29, 2021. He was known as a gentle, wise and wonderful man. He was born Feb. 27, 1942, to the late George E. Long II and Mildred Mae Fisher Long, in Philadelphia, Pa.
He graduated from John M. Clayton High School and served in the U.S. Navy, spending nearly four years at sea. He was also a captain and pilot on the Delaware River, serving with the Delaware River Pilots Association.
He led a very active and interesting life, as a member since 1978 of the Laurel Saddle Friends, as a blacksmith/farrier, and also as member of the Audubon Society. In addition, he was part of Tri-State Bird Rescue and had served as a Cub Scout leader. He loved horseback riding, traveling and fishing. He was an avid supporter of the Lakota Indian reservation. Long had a quirky, fun sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, Long was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Ann Long and Sharon Amy Jester. He is survived by his wife, Deborah S. Long; two children and four stepchildren, Robin Spears and husband, Scott, of Frankford, Del., George E. Long IV and his companion, Lauren Martini, of Ocean Pines, Md., Guy A. Serman Jr. and Danielle L. Serman, both of Millsboro, Jeffrey S. Hastings of Dagsboro and Jonathan R. Hastings of Bishopville, Md.; and two grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Mae Steele and George Edward Long V.
A visitation and funeral service were to be held May 5, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. K.C. Lee. Interment was to follow at Red Men’s Cemetery in Selbyville, Del., with U.S. Navy honors and committal rites. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel U.M. Church; P.O. Box 147; Dagsboro, DE 19939, or to Laurel Saddle Friends; P.O. Box 93; Laurel, DE 19956. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.