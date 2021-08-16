George E. Collins, 75, of Gumboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. He was born on Nov. 21, 1945, in Salisbury, Md., to the late Edward W. Collins and Nettie R. Collins of Gumboro.
He served in the Delaware Army National Guard in Dagsboro, Del. He retired in 2001 from work for Dresser/Wayne in Salisbury, where he worked as an inspector. He also trained harness racing horses that his wife, Shirley, and he owned for several years. He was a diehard Orioles fan as well.
Collins is survived by his four siblings, David Collins (and Andrea) of Parsonsburg, Md., Joseph Collins (and Marty) of Berlin, Md., Fay Tracy of Gumboro, Del., and Barry Lynch of Roxana, Del. He also leaves behind the love of his life of 49 years and 9 months, Shirley F. Collins; a daughter, Gail Snyder (and Ted) of Georgetown, Del; granddaughters Heather J. Rose (and Joseph) of Georgetown and Tara Magee (and Eric) of Millsboro, Del.; and three great-grandchildren, Joseph Rose Jr. of Georgetown, Hunter Snyder and Aubrey Lecates of Millsboro, Del. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, a very special friend, the Rev. Mark Phillips of Frankford, Del., and his canine companion Gizmo.
The family thanked Vitas Healthcare of Millsboro, Del., for all their help and support, including Stacie, Poly, Tia, Christine, Bernice, Amanda, Diana, Melinda and Chelsea. They also offered a special thank-you to Mark Phillips for always being there to help the family.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Roxana Cemetery, Gum Road, Frankford, Del. Phillips and the Rev. Leza Smack will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations to Vitas Healthcare, 30265 Commerce Drive, Ste 202, Millsboro, DE 19966, or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.