George D. Vernimb, 91, of Dagsboro, Del., husband of Ruth Gaumer LaCrosse Vernimb, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born on March 6, 1931, in New York, N.Y., son of the late August and Charlotte Vernimb.
He graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in pre-veterinary medicine and from the University of Pennsylvania with a doctorate in veterinary medicine. Upon graduation in 1956, Vernimb returned to Vermont and joined the Randolph Animal Hospital, where he became a partner in 1958, alongside his dear friend, Dr. Robert Arms.
The rigorous nature of large-animal veterinary medicine and the chronically low income led him to leave practice in late 1964. Vernimb moved with his first wife, Rona Cox Vernimb, and three children to Norwich, N.Y., where he joined the Animal Health Division of Norwich Pharmacal Company (NPC) in poultry and large-animal research and as manager of the NPC Animal Research Center. He enjoyed an eight-year career with Norwich prior to relocating to Scotch Plains, N.J., where he joined the Schering-Plough Corporation in 1972. That move led to a rewarding 25-year tenure with Schering Animal Health. Recognized for his inquisitive, caring and friendly personality, he developed long-standing relationships. Vernimb retired in 1996.
Vernimb had several passions. He was a life-long follower of the basketball programs of his two alma-maters. Early years in New Jersey frequently had him adjusting the rabbit ears of the family television in search of a clear signal to watch Penn Quaker basketball on Philadelphia stations. The 1978-1979 Final Four team was forever in his memory.
He was also a tremendous gardener and enjoyed working “the land,” otherwise known as his suburban lot. Fall leaves seemed to spur a “mad-drive” within him. He was never satisfied until each leaf was bagged and the lawn spotless. Vernimb was deeply involved in the activities of his children. He served as the starter for swimming meets and celebrated the “wins” his two eldest children frequently secured. He rarely if ever, missed track meets, basketball, football games or school concerts. His Saturdays inevitably found him at a high school football game, where he loved watching his daughter and youngest son perform in the high school band. Fall and winter Sundays included watching his N.Y. Giants, who unfortunately brought him more frustration than joy from the mid-1950s to current seasons.
Gratefully, Vernimb had more reliable and pleasing pursuits over his long retirement with his beloved wife, Ruth, whom he married in 1992. Travel, golf, friends and the athletic endeavors of the Vernimbs’ combined eight grandchildren happily filled their time. He spent enjoyable days on his home golf course, Cripple Creek. He also completed an in-depth research project tracing his ancestral roots. A prolific researcher, writer and historian, the endeavor became his “active” project for more than 25 years and provides documented history of the Vernimb family from the 17th century forward. Genealogy was a passion he pursued up until his final months.
Vernimb had a life-long love affair with Vermont. Things were, unfortunately, challenging financially for his parents, whose small farm made it difficult to make ends meet. Vernimb was forever grateful for the scholarships, financial assistance, summer employment and the loans provided by a generous neighbor in Vermont that enabled him to pursue his educational goals. The support drove his long-standing generosity to UVM and U. of Penn. scholarship funds throughout his entire adult life. His UVM experience came full circle in 2011, when his eldest grandson, Philip, phoned him with the news that he would be attending UVM as a track and cross-country athlete.
Vernimb is survived by his wife, Ruth; his son Peter Vernimb (and Nancy) of Winchester, Va.; daughter Karin Leigh (and Linwood) of Chesterfield, Va.; son Jeffrey Vernimb (and Dottie) of Jensen Beach, Fla.; and Ruth’s sons, Jonathan LaCrosse (and Yokaira) of Lyons, Colo.; and Jeremy LaCrosse (and Krissy) of Longmont, Colo. He was a devoted grandfather to Philip Vernimb (and Caroline) and Kevin Vernimb (and Abbi), and to Ruth’s grandchildren, Abby, Grace, Jake, Markus, Sarah and Zachary.
The family thanked the oncology-care nurses at Beebe South Coastal Cancer for their outstanding care during Vernimb’s illness. Interment will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Student Scholarship Fund (giving.apps.upenn.edu) or the Vermont Scholarship Fund (UVMfoundation.org). Condolences may be left at the Melson Funeral Services home website at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.