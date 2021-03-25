George C. Hale, 85, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born on Jan. 18, 1936, in Ridley Park, Pa., to John C. Hale and Ethel Hale.
A graduate of Ridley Park High School, Hale enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1958 and married his wife, Sara, that same year. After serving his country, he started a career working for A&P Markets in Pennsylvania, from which he retired after 42 years.
Hale and Sara relocated to Long Neck, Del., in 1992, where he became the unofficial mayor of the Mariner’s Cove community and head of the community watch. He will be remembered by many for always riding his golf cart.
Also during his time in Delaware, he became an active member of American Legion Post 28 for 19 years. He was also proud to be president of the Folsom Boys Club for eight years. Hale was an avid bowler and golfer who enjoyed fishing, boating and camping with his family. His enjoyed cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
Hale was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Sara; his grandson George C. Hale III, and his parents. He is survived by his children, Debbie Hale (and Michael Gray) of Millsboro, John Hale of Ridley Township, Pa., George Hale Jr. and his wife, Terri, of Ridley Township, Dave Hale and his wife, Peggy, of Ridley Township, and Edward Hale of Ridley Township; his grandchildren David Gray of Millsboro, Melissa Hale of Springfield, Pa., George C. Hale III of Ridley Township and Jacob Hale of Florida; and a brother, Bill Hale of Media, Pa.
A graveside service was held on March 22, 2021, at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton, Del., followed by a celebration of Hale’s life at American Legion Post 28, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Gate Presbyterian Church; 34806 Church Ln.; Millsboro, DE 19966 (or https://eastgatepres.org). Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.