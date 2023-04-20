George B. Elliott Jr., 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on July 9, 1942, to the late George B. Elliott Sr. and the late Dorothy (Doughton) Elliott. He grew up in Marshallton, Del., and graduated from Conrad High School, in the Class of 1960.
He started a 40-year career as a lineman with Delmarva Power, working hard to eventually become a supervisor in the meter department. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, boating and riding his Harley. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, never missing any event they participated in.
Elliott is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen (Stafford) Elliott; two sons, George B. Elliott III and Keith R. Elliott, three grandchildren, Britni Elliott (and Mark Bullen), Brooke Elliott and Nicholas Elliott; and two great-grandchildren, Allea Dobrowolski and Braylon Dobrowolski; as well as a brother, Robert Elliott and his wife, Gale.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.