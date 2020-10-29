George Anthony Leonard, 87, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his wife, Evelyn, family members and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Leonard loved the Lord and was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., for 21 years. He played guitar for the prayer group and other gatherings. He also loved the ocean, crabbing, fishing and boating. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War era. He retired from Western Electric in Baltimore, where he had worked as a machine operator for many years. He was a happy-go-lucky guy who touched many people during his lifetime and will be missed by many.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 30 years, Evelyn J. Leonard of Frankford, Del., as well as four children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
A chapel service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Masks and social distancing will be required of all attendees, in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. May he rest in peace with his parents, brother and sister. The family is planning a celebration of life for the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society; c/o St. Ann Catholic Church; 691 Garfield Pkwy.; Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.