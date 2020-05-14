George Andrew Farrell, 82, of Lewes, Del., formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away on May 8, 2020. He was the son of the late William Farrell and Isabella (French) Farrell.
In addition to his parents, Farrell was preceded in death by his first wife, Viola Farrell, and a brother, Alfred Farrell. He is survived by his second wife, JoAnne Winter-Farrell; four children, the Rev. George A. Farrell Jr., Barbara Burton and her husband, Michael, Virginia Rockey and her husband, Daniel, and Joyce Kall and her husband, Matthew; five siblings, William Farrell and his wife, Kay, Isabelle Dick and her husband, George, Jane Farrell, Ellen Phillips and her husband, Robert, and Mary Gates; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, once the state-of-emergency restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family suggested memorial donations to the Boy Scouts of America or to AmVets Post 2 in Long Neck, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.