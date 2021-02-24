George A. Young, 88, completed his earthly journey and passed away on Feb. 6, 2021, in the emergency room of Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del. He was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Johnstown, Pa., the son of George F. Young and Bertha B. Young.
He was active in community activities and was always available to help where needed. He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. Young served as master of the Masonic Lodge; was a member of the Lord Baltimore Lions; and was both a deacon and an elder in the Presbyterian Church.
Young loved the outdoors, and had many interests, including golfing, fishing, gardening and hunting. As a member of the Indiana Bear Club, where he hunted deer, he helped maintain the camp and enjoyed fellowship with the guys. Caning furniture was a favorite hobby. Young was employed by AT&T. When he retired, travel was high on his list of joys.
Young is survived by Elsie, his wife of 62 years; his son, David and his wife, Katie; two grandsons, Taylor and Rob; a brother, Bill and his wife, Judy; and his nieces and nephews.
A family service was held Feb. 20, 2021, at the Ocean View (Del.) Presbyterian Church. The service was also livestreamed online. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Ocean View Presbyterian Church or to the Indiana Bear Club Tree Fund.