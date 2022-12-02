Genevieve “Jenny” Nunan, 92, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Edgewater, Md., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Shipley Manor Nursing Home in Wilmington, Del. Born in Kulpmont, Pa., on Dec. 5, 1929, to Stanley and Mary Moroski, she grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Seton High School.
Nunan married the love of her life, Chuck, on Sept. 12,1953. They were happily married for 65 years, and together raised four children in Edgewater. She was a loving, devoted mother who enjoyed talking about how proud she was of her children’s accomplishments and who was their biggest cheerleader.
Upon retirement, the couple moved to Ocean View, Del., where she became an active member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in 1995, and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. They enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States in their RV, attending Good Sam events, and cruising international waters. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nunan was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Charles “Chuck” Nunan; and her daughter-in-law Christine. She is survived by four children, Charles R. Nunan Jr. (and Christina) of Landenberg, Pa., Patrick Nunan (and Diana) of Edgewater, Md., Brian Nunan (and Pam) of Merritt Island, Fla., and Denise Nickel (and Christopher) of Crownsville, Md.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Carol Wornam (and Paul) of Pasadena, Md., and a nephew and niece.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del.