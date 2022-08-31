Genevieve C. “Jean” Hughes, 87, of Harbeson, Del., and formerly of Chadds Ford, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro, Del. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 19, 1935, daughter of the late Stanley Narkey and the late Genevieve (Seaman) Narkey.
Hughes retired in 2003 from work as a loan officer with Wilmington Trust.
In addition to her parents, Hughes was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolynn Hinton, in 2017, and by her husband, John E. “Jack” Hughes, in 2020. She is survived by two sons, John Carmichael and his wife, Sandra, of West Grove, Pa., and Stephen Carmichael and his wife, Stephanie, of Chadds Ford, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Pamela, Jessica, Eric, Joseph, Sean, Rowan and Paige; and seven great-grandchildren, Nolan, Weston, Henry, Isaac, Maxwell, Colton and Levi.
A service to celebrate not only Jean Hughes’ life, but also Jack Hughes’ life, was to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at All Saint’s Cemetery in Harbeson, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Jean Hughes’ name to the Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.