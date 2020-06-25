Gayle Hocker Truitt, 77, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Advent Health East Hospital in Orlando, Fla. She was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Wilbert E. Hocker and Irene (Evans) Hocker.
Truitt was a graduate of Lord Baltimore High School in Ocean View, Del., in the Class of 1960. She had been a winter resident of Melbourne, Fla., for the past 38 winters. She was an avid golfer who made four holes-in-one, and enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and doing ceramics. She often planned family gatherings, cooking for those she loved, and was especially fond of holidays and celebrations and the sense of family unity these brought.
Truitt was a member of the Church of Christ. She was also a member of Rehoboth Beach Country Club since 1978. Above all, she cherished time with those she held most dear, and her family meant everything to her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Truitt is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, James S. Truitt Jr. of Rehoboth Beach; her son, James S. Truitt III and his wife, Susanne, of Rehoboth Beach; daughters, Janeen T. Lovenguth of Milford, Del., and Kathy T. Schlitter and her husband, Michael, of Harbeson, Del.; grandchildren, Amy G. Calhoun and her husband, Denny, of Milford, Ashley S. Webb and her husband, John, of Lewes, Del., Adam C. Lovenguth and his wife, Amber, of Ellendale, Del., Matthew J. Schlitter and his wife, Erica, of Lewes, Abby J. Williams and her husband, Ryan, of Virginia, Michael A. Schlitter Jr. and his wife, Nyrel, of Pennsylvania, James S. Truitt IV of Rehoboth Beach and Jorja A. Truitt of Rehoboth Beach; her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kinzlee, Drew, Clover, Drake, Saylor, Gage, Charlotte, Levi, Landon, Zane, Zander and Finn; and her brothers, Gerald W. Hocker and his wife, Emily, of Ocean View, and Wade E. Hocker of Seaford, Del.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Lewes Church of Christ, The Crossing, 15183 Coastal Highway, Milton, Del. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Lewes Church of Christ, The Crossing, 15183 Coastal Hwy.; Milton, DE 19968, or to the Brevard Zoo; 8225 North Wickham Rd.; Melbourne, FL 32940. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.