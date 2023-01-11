Gary William Peterson, 60, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after a six-month battle with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on May 16, 1962, to the late Bernard Peterson and to Helen Serdinsky Peterson, who survives him.
Peterson grew up in Woodbridge, N.J. He enjoyed the process of learning, and it was a bit of family lore that he read the entire encyclopedia during the summer when he was just 9 years old. He loved hockey and played the sport in high school and into adulthood.
Music was also a passion. When he was a child, he taught himself to play guitar and bass, and he played those instruments for the rest of his life. He moved to Delaware in 2005 and worked with a few local bands through the years, most notably as the bassist of Blackwater from Cambridge, Md. He also enjoyed open-mic sessions, jamming with friends, going to concerts and playing at home daily. His talent and love of music made him well-known in the community. His other joys were spending time with his family, walks and hikes in the state parks, and his study of Qigong, Buddhism and meditation.
For the last few years, he had been employed as quality control for Delaware Elevator Manufacturing. He attended church at the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware periodically and had recently found Buddhism as his spiritual path, which gave him a great deal of comfort and peace.
He was a loving father, a caring brother and son, a lover of nature, a kind and intelligent man, and a great friend to many.
In addition to his mother, Peterson is survived by his wife, Amber Peterson; his children Oriana and Drayson; and his siblings, Bernie Peterson and his wife, Carol, Chris Peterson and his wife, Debbie, Jean Peterson and Terri Peterson and her husband, George Potor. He also leaves behind nieces and a nephew, and extended family members, as well as many friends. He was well-loved and will be missed dearly.
A celebration of Peterson’s life is scheduled at the Unitarian Universalist of Southern Delaware in Lewes on Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m. for anyone who would like to attend. After a brief reception, an open jam session for those who played with Peterson in any way will be held in the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations were suggested to the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, which supports school music programs. Donations can be made at www.keepingthebluesalive.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.