Gary Wayne Burton, 69, of Frankford, Del., passed away on June 22, 2022. He was born Aug. 6, 1952, to Allen H. Burton and Jean Burbage Burton of Ocean View, Del. And was the grandson of paternal grandparents Howard and Viola Burton of Ocean View, and maternal grandparents Asher and Alice Burbage of Cedar Neck, Del.
Burton spent his early childhood, from 1956 through 1970, in Florida, where his parents owned a landscaping company in Cape Coral, Fla. Summers for the family were spent in Cedar Neck, with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, clamming and crabbing in the river. In January 1970, the family moved back to Ocean View.
He enjoyed reminiscing about the old times — particularly working for Turner Brothers, Paul Rickards Plumbing and Max Trap Plumbing, and his time spent working with Rick Morgan at their leased gas station (Fuzzy’s) in Bethany Beach. Before retiring, he was employed by Cabinetry Unlimited.
Burton was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a half-brother, Bruce H. Burton. He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Mae Burton of Greenwood, Del., and Stephanie Ann Wood of Denton, Md.; three siblings, Gregg Burton (and Cheryl) of Roxana, Del., Susan Marsett (and John) of Frankford, Del.; and half-sister Bonnie Curtis of Richmond, Va.; nephew Eric Burton of Selbyville, Del., and niece Kelly Kline (and Anthony) of Georgetown, Del.; and four grandchildren, Alexis and Jacob Wisseman of Millsboro, Del., Caleb Wood and Dylan Burton of Denton, Md. He is also survived by numerous aunts and cousins.
A celebration of Burton’s life will be held later this summer.