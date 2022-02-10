Gary T. Cuppels, 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born in Kingston, Pa., on Dec. 4, 1946, to the late Garrett R. Cuppels and Marion Mailander Cuppels.
Cuppels was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Army Reserves and Air Force Reserve, and a captain in the U.S. Merchant Marine, and spent a total of 17 years serving his country. He was a professional land surveyor and land developer. He was the president of ECI Consultants of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
In addition to his parents, Cuppels was preceded in death by his brother Francis in 2003. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna (Koschoff) Cuppels of Millsboro, Del., and two sons, Christopher Cuppels and his fiancée, Lindsey, of Atlanta, Ga., and Dr. Garrett Cuppels, MD, of Millsboro, Del. He also leaves behind three beloved canine companions, Bentley, Molly and Nikki, as well as extended family members and friends.
A private interment will be held in the spring at the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Kingston, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Cuppels’ memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.