Gary M. Clauss Sr., 73, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Pasadena, Md., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Louis Albert Clauss and the late Katherine Clauss. He graduated from Edmonson High School in Baltimore, Md.
Clauss worked for Proctor & Gamble, retiring as a tech buying coordinator in 1995 after 28 years of service. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing and all things baseball. Clauss was a Baltimore sports fan, rooting for the Orioles and Ravens. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time around his dinner table with his family, talking about everything from sports to politics.
In addition to his parents, Clauss was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Clauss, and sister, Susan Clauss. He is survived by his four children, Gary Clauss Jr., Eric Clauss and his wife, Clarissa, Tina Klingensmith and her husband, Danny Wisniewski, and John Spicknall Sr. and his wife, Chris; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Clauss, Rachel Clauss, Kenny Klingensmith, Destiny Klingensmith, Katelynn Klingensmith, Aidan Wisniewski, Megan Saciolwski, John Spicknall Jr. Brittany Peeples, Ryan Peeples Sr. and Cody Peeples; and eight great-grandchildren, Bailey Peeples, Kaylee Peeples, Taylor Schultz, Matthew Saciolwski, Noah Spicknall, Ryan Peeples Jr., Jaxon Spicknall and Lucas Spicknall.
A visitation was to be held July 9, 2020, with a funeral service on July 10, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del., officiated by the Rev. Andy Ehlers. Interment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.