Gary Len Herron, 69, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Sept. 6th, 2022, at home, of natural causes. He was born on July 16, 1953, in Baltimore City, Md., and was raised in Pasadena, Md.
Herron attended Severna Park High School and was a volunteer firefighter in 1969 at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Co. In 1972, he became a firefighter at Fort Mead Fire Department. Being a firefighter was his passion. He retired, as a captain, in 2000.
Everyone who knew him knew that he was the kindest and most generous person. He loved his family and friends so much. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.
A note from a friend: “Gary was a friend of Bill W. and was well-loved in the fellowship. He was always of service and lived life a day at a time. Gary will be missed by his many friends.”
Herron was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard James Herron and Betty Jean (Bratcher) Herron; and by his brothers Kenny and Tom. He leaves behind stepdaughter Tracy Persing, her husband, Dave, grandson Patrick and his wife, Mandi, great-grandson Kevin; granddaughters Natalie and Gwyn; stepdaughter Paige Johns and her husband, Rob, and granddaughters Lillian and Charlotte; his sister Vickie Wheeler, sister-in-law Susie Herron, brother Dave Herron and his wife, Suzanne, sister Lynda Fisher and her husband, David, sister Betty Jo Vandevort and her husband, Tim, and brother Lawrence “Skip” Herron; and many nieces and nephews.
At Herron’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, the family asked for donations in his honor to the American Diabetes Association, at www.diabetes.org/diabetes/donation, or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org (click on the menu and select Donate). Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.