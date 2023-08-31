Gary Lee Johnson, 64, of Selbyville, Del., passed away in Christiana Hospice in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 17, 2023. He was born in England, to Dotti and Johnnie Johnson, an Air Force family stationed in the U.K.
He was quite the fun and funny guy. He was well-loved by the friends he made after moving to Delaware, and he loved life in West Fenwick. He was a lifelong Redskins fan, not quite accepting the team’s new name. He also loved the Washington Capitals and the Washington Nationals.
Johnson is survived by his mother, two brothers and a sister. He had several nieces and nephews who worshiped their uncle’s great sense of humor.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.