Gary English Hanna, 85, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Born on July 16, 1937, in Indianapolis, Ind., Hanna moved to the Washington, D.C., area to serve as a director in the Department of Education for the U.S. government for 35 years. Upon retiring, he and his wife, Anne, relocated to Dagsboro.
He was an accomplished poet, writing more than 1,000 poems and published in more than 50 poetry journals. He was a kind, academic man with a great sense of humor and a passion for the arts and outdoors. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Hanna is survived by his wife, Anne (Hollingshead) Hanna; daughter, Haidee Hanna; sons, Mark and Scot Hanna; and four grandchildren. In lieu of a service or flowers, a fund has been set up in his name with the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org).