Gary D. Givans Sr., 63, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Delaware Hospice Center. He was born on March 18, 1957, in Milford, Del., to the late Lester Givans and Mabel Bowden Givans.
He retired from Townsend’s, where he worked as a maintenance technician for 22 years. Some of his favorite pastimes include surf-fishing, riding on the beach and his pets. Givans was quiet and loving, with a good heart. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Givans was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Givans, in 2018; a grandson, Tyler Givans, in 2019; a daughter, Melissa Givans, in 2020; and a sister, Diane Lynch. He is survived by his son, Gary D. Givans Jr. and his wife, Brandy, of Laurel, Del.; four brothers, David Givans, Jimmy Givans, Ronnie Givans and Jeff Givans; and four grandchildren, Zachary, Peyton, Jada and Mia; as well as extended family members and friends.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.