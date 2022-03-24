Gardner Nelson Street Sr., 89 passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 21, 2022. He was born on Oct. 30, 1932, to Jeremiah Street and Mildred (Fleming) Street.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in the Korean War. He worked hard all his life, as a welder, public transportation driver and, more recently, as a public school-bus driver for the Dutton Bus Company. He loved his job and the company of others very much.
He also had an interest in flying airplanes and learning about aviation. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Georgetown, Del., as well as part of the Nanticoke Indian tribe. He will be missed dearly by all. “Love you, Dad!”
Street was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his sisters Janice Silvester and Edith Pelletier, and his brother Robert Gumbs. He is survived by his daughters Dawn Grous and Victoria Richter. He is also survived by his daughter Rachel Street and her fiancé, Luke Pendleton; his son Gardner Street Jr.; his daughter Yvette Chacon; and his son Jeremiah Street. He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as extended family members who loved him deeply.
Gardner was to be laid to rest at the Georgetown / Millsboro Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Friday, March 18, 2022.