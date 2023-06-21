Gail Watson McDermott, 87, died peacefully on June 19, 2023, at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on May 30, 1936, in Philadelphia, to Jack and Alice Watson.
McDermott graduated from Garrison Forest School in 1954 and went on to study psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, where she played lacrosse and field hockey.
She met the love of her life and best friend Matthew “Mac” McDermott in Rehoboth. They were married in 1959 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach. They were blessed with three children: Kathleen, Jamie and John.
She loved life, the beach, her 5 p.m. glass of wine, cheese and crackers with her friends, walking her beloved dog Lily and, most of all, spending time with her family. She could always be found in her garden and loved making flower arrangements for her home and as gifts for others.
Gail, “Mom,” “Mimom” (as she known by her grandchildren) was known for her gentle way and her love of giving back to the community. She worked with the Children’s Beach House, the Friends of the Library, Doctors without Borders (with her husband, Mac), All Saints’ Church and others too numerous to list.
McDermott made many lifelong friends at Garrison and the University of Pennsylvania, and in Wilmington and Rehoboth. She was an avid outdoor enthusiast and athlete. During her younger years, she played football with the guys, earning the nickname “Fred,” by which her husband, Mac, lovingly referred to her. One could find them both hunting, fishing and spending time together on the beach with friends and family.
She was the center of the McDermott family, hosting countless holiday gatherings, birthday parties, cocktail parties and receptions and special occasions. “Mimom’s” house in Rehoboth was the gathering place in the summer for the family, where laughter and fun filled the house, and many happy fond memories were made. “We all hold her and her home in our hearts. All who knew Gail were better people for having known her, because of the love and kindness she possessed and shared.”
McDermott was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew “Mac” McDermott. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Hillman; sons Jamie McDermott and his wife, Suzanne, and John McDermott and his wife, Lecia; her grandchildren Shannon, Matthew, Davis, Andrew, Jack and Anna; and her great grandchildren Kayla and Will.
A celebration of McDermott’s life will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 18 Olive Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children’s Beach House, 1800 Bay Avenue, Lewes, DE, (https://www.cbhinc.org/) are appreciated. McDermott’s life memorial webpage and her virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.